Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to show their true colors next year

Once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, the couple will show the world what they really want to show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California with their son Archie under the agreement the couple made with Prince William and the Queen in January.

The agreement allowed them to become financially independent and live abroad.

The terms of the agreement are scheduled to be reviewed in March of next year (2021). Following the deal, British media, although citing sources, reported that the royal family and the couple had agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the deal works for all parties.

During their stay in the United States, the couple broke several royal traditions, but coronavirus restrictions did not allow them to show what they really wanted.

“We will see more of them and in a different way than how we saw them as working royalty,” he quoted Vanity Fair from a source close to the dukes.

“It will be more in line with who they are and the way they want to operate from now on,” the informant tells the publication.