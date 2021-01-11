Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘never’ return to their royal duties

The return of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the royal family is remote, more because of Harry than Meghan.

According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could definitely end the royal fold and may never return to work for the family.

Speaking to Sky News, Ingrid Seward said that Harry and Meghan “will remain as they are.”

“I think they will stay as they are, I don’t think they will come back here. It is obvious that Harry will return, they will return at some point. But they certainly will not be active members of the Royal Family again, ”he said.

“I think the only mistake Meghan made is that she didn’t embrace the British people in a way that maybe if Harry had helped her a little more, she could have,” she continued.

“She could have said, look, ‘I want you to see my baby, but not right now.’ He could have made everyone eat from his hand the way his late mother-in-law did, simply by bringing people into her world, ”he continued.

“Instead, he excluded people from his world and that’s where the rot started when people started thinking that this couple had no interest in them at all,” he added.

“In fact, I’m blaming Harry because I think Harry should have explained to him that this is what we do. I should have explained, ‘Just look at what my mother did. This is what will win over these people. ‘”

“But Harry is so full of anger, and so anti-media, that he directed all his anger to the media instead of putting that aside and directing his emotions towards the affection that the British felt for him,” he concluded.