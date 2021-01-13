CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reject reunion with Queen

Posted on

The couple does not plan to revisit the “Megxit” agreement, as they do not intend to extend it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined not to look back on the royal family, after leaving the UK for good.

British media say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not even return for the review of the Megxit deal, which expires in March, with zero chances of seeking an extension either!

According to Finding Freedom author Carolyn Durand, “While the Queen left the door open, Harry and Meghan have made an impressive start to what will be their new family legacy.

“When their duties came to an end, they started from scratch, and in just nine months since then they have been through a pandemic and established their non-profit organization. This is just the beginning, ”he added.

Another source debunked all reports of the couple traveling to the UK in the summer: “It’s a bit presumptuous for any of us to speculate whether we can travel anywhere this summer,” I told the Telegraph newspaper.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

191
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

185
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

177
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

143
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

123
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

119
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

112
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

108
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

97
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

93
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top