Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reject reunion with Queen

The couple does not plan to revisit the “Megxit” agreement, as they do not intend to extend it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are determined not to look back on the royal family, after leaving the UK for good.

British media say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not even return for the review of the Megxit deal, which expires in March, with zero chances of seeking an extension either!

According to Finding Freedom author Carolyn Durand, “While the Queen left the door open, Harry and Meghan have made an impressive start to what will be their new family legacy.

“When their duties came to an end, they started from scratch, and in just nine months since then they have been through a pandemic and established their non-profit organization. This is just the beginning, ”he added.

Another source debunked all reports of the couple traveling to the UK in the summer: “It’s a bit presumptuous for any of us to speculate whether we can travel anywhere this summer,” I told the Telegraph newspaper.