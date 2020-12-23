CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas with their new ‘father figure’

Posted on

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have invited producer David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee to their new home in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to host musician David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee at their $ 14 million home in Montecito.

According to McPhee, the Duke of Sussex and Foster enjoy “a really beautiful relationship as father and son.”

Considering that the 16-time Grammy-winning record producer is only a year younger than Prince Charles, it is likely that Harry forged a fatherly bond with him.

Foster, who is also Yolanda Hadid’s ex, was also an important father figure to Hadid’s supermodel daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Meghan Markle also seems very interested in celebrating her first Christmas without the royal family.

“Meghan is looking forward to celebrating her first Christmas in her new home with her mother,” a source close to the Sussexes told Marie Claire.

“She is very excited and plans to do all the traditions that she grew up with as a child, including cooking. They also invited David and Katherine to hang out with them. David had mentioned that Harry and Meghan were going to hers but Meghan wants it to be at home.

“They want to move on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is definitely not on the plan. “

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top