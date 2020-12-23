Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas with their new ‘father figure’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have invited producer David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee to their new home in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to host musician David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee at their $ 14 million home in Montecito.

According to McPhee, the Duke of Sussex and Foster enjoy “a really beautiful relationship as father and son.”

Considering that the 16-time Grammy-winning record producer is only a year younger than Prince Charles, it is likely that Harry forged a fatherly bond with him.

Foster, who is also Yolanda Hadid’s ex, was also an important father figure to Hadid’s supermodel daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Meghan Markle also seems very interested in celebrating her first Christmas without the royal family.

“Meghan is looking forward to celebrating her first Christmas in her new home with her mother,” a source close to the Sussexes told Marie Claire.

“She is very excited and plans to do all the traditions that she grew up with as a child, including cooking. They also invited David and Katherine to hang out with them. David had mentioned that Harry and Meghan were going to hers but Meghan wants it to be at home.

“They want to move on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is definitely not on the plan. “