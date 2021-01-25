Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to social media suffers a monumental blow

Plans by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the nets “more secure” and to end trolling is impossible to achieve.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to reform social media have been criticized by experts.

Despite Prince Harry previously appealing to people, asking for a “more compassionate approach and tone when posting or commenting,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the couple’s plans to reform social media will be difficult to follow. achieve.

During his interview with the Daily Star, Mr. Fitzwilliams was quoted as saying: “You are talking about seismic changes and it is very difficult to change social media. It’s very difficult to change the trolling that is so scary. “

“This is not a time when someone’s real influence can be easily measured… they have done quite virtually, but there are many things waiting for everyone. We will see how important your brand is, but they have the contacts, they have the specific agreements. They obviously feel they don’t need social media. “

He concluded by saying: “If for any other reason they thought they would do so in the future, or if social media were modified enough to make them believe they would feel comfortable coming back, obviously they would.”