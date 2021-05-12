Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey premiere mental health series

The new series, “The Me You Can’t See”, is the new television project that brings together Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey again.

Prince Harry, who has focused his efforts on “mental health” after the personal experiences he and his wife, Meghan Markle, as they shared Oprah Winfrey, in a past interview, now launches with the presenter a new project on the small screen.

This will feature the special participation of some celebrities in the world of sport and artists who will speak from their experience, celebrities like Lady Gaga, would also seek to raise awareness about this undermanned subject.

Topics such as some disorders including depression or anxiety that at some point, even Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson has suffered, will be some of the themes that take place in this new premiere that will be released through the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

The next program in which Enrique de Sussex, collaborates with renowned figures, will begin its broadcasts on May 21 and will be logically available to all subscribers to this service, to be a user you must pay the monthly of 69 pesos and also have a free trial of seven days.

The main objective pursued by the new project involving Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, together with the host of the explosion!VA interview with the Dukes of Sussex is to eradicate the stigmas and taboos that still hinder certain dynamics that seek to achieve psychological well-being.

Some of the celebrities that have been confirmed are Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close, NBA (National Basketball Association) players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, boxer Virginia Ginny Funch and chef Rashad Armstead.

According to producer reports, at least 14 specialists in the human psyche where needed in collaboration with various organizations from different parts of the world to address existing therapies in the treatment of mental disorders.

Now, more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding everything related to mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” Winfrey wrote in a statement.

For his part, Prince Harry expressed his desire to raise public awareness of this issue, which he considers important, and where he even got a job, a company that offers coaching and mental health assistance.

We are born with different lives, we grow up in different environments and as a result, we are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human, Prince Harry noted.

Amid the news, the cybernauts have also shared their expectations in which they wait, the series addressing the psychological havoc of the former royalty member he owns, just as Meghan hem did with Oprah.