Prince Harry and William are fired from Philip with reconciliation

At first, the ceremony, based on the last will of the born under the title “Prince of Greece and Denmark”, was preceded with a minute’s silence among all present, some of the key members of the British Family with about 700 elements of the army, including military gangs, Navy cornet lines and a guard of honor with members of all armies.

“DO PRINCES RECONCILE?”

In the midst of the emotional moment when the face of Prince Charles of Wales was focused showing a dejected countenance about tears, as did Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth who also left a note on the coffin during religious service, a very moving ending concluded one of the sad events presided over by British royalty. Harry and William forgot their differences for a moment.

It was certainly a time when they had to forget any friction and concentrate on remembering the best years and legacy that the nearly 100-year-old member left for the country and his family.

Harry and William, along with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge left the chapel together as they walked along, a gesture that many have cheered and to which they refer, surely the Duke would be very happy.

Prince Harry, who arrived in London for a week now where he would first remain isolated for a few days before meeting with his relatives, was reported in past days.

This Saturday morning he appeared as part of the funeral procession3 which was made up of Queen Elizabeth at the head who boarded a black Bentley vehicle in which she was traveling with a lady-in-waiting.

Behind it, a Land Rover vehicle, convertible green that the duke himself would have designed with the help of the REME (Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers) with which he worked on one of the two vehicles designed for this time.

The coffin made of oak and lead a particular characteristic of royalty to preserve the bodies longer and prevent moisture from penetrating the coffin looks covered by the personal banner of 12 feet, its naval cap, and its saber, remembering the years he served as a marine officer.

CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN PARADED AFTER THE COFFIN

The Royal Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Harry, the Earl of Snowdon, and Sir Timothy Laurence were spotted.

At the end of the ceremony, the most intimate moment when the chest descended through the boveda was reserved only for the family of the royal member, queen Elizabeth’s companion for 73 years, and father of four children.

It is presumed that in the end, the family would gather for tea, as according to reports of Buckingham Palace no reception was planned at the end of the event, so relatives would have headed to Windsor Castle to meet a few moments with the queen.