Prince Harry and William are fired from Philip with reconciliation

One of the most anticipated meetings in the solemn ceremony that marked the farewell to Philip of Edinburgh would be the reunion of Prince Harry and William, who would have remained for a year without seeing each other amid controversial statements and strong tensions provoked after the resignation of the Duke of Sussex Would reconciliation be the last nod to the royal member?
The sons of d! funta Lady Diana and Prince Charles of Wales would remain one year without crossing faces after Prince Harry announced his departure as a crown member and moved with his wife, Meghan Markle, to live in the United States. On Saturday, Philip of Edinburgh would achieve what nothing would have made possible, bringing together his two grandchildren.
In the midst of the sober funeral that was surrendered in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s “consort,” the restricted health measures and Philip’s last requests marked his farewell to this earthly world and in the end, an image that closed with a golden brooch the last nod to his memory, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge went out chatting with Kate Middleton recalling the old days when it was only three and they had a great time together.
Literalmente nadie esperaba una reunión pública de Kate Middleton, Harry y William, esto es un milagro (? ) pic.twitter.com/HCRr8WX3AJ
— Panqueque Real (@panquequereal) April 17, 2021
At first, the ceremony, based on the last will of the born under the title “Prince of Greece and Denmark”, was preceded with a minute’s silence among all present, some of the key members of the British Family with about 700 elements of the army, including military gangs, Navy cornet lines and a guard of honor with members of all armies.
“DO PRINCES RECONCILE?”
In the midst of the emotional moment when the face of Prince Charles of Wales was focused showing a dejected countenance about tears, as did Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth who also left a note on the coffin during religious service, a very moving ending concluded one of the sad events presided over by British royalty. Harry and William forgot their differences for a moment.
It was certainly a time when they had to forget any friction and concentrate on remembering the best years and legacy that the nearly 100-year-old member left for the country and his family.
Harry and William, along with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge left the chapel together as they walked along, a gesture that many have cheered and to which they refer, surely the Duke would be very happy.
Prince Harry, who arrived in London for a week now where he would first remain isolated for a few days before meeting with his relatives, was reported in past days.
This Saturday morning he appeared as part of the funeral procession3 which was made up of Queen Elizabeth at the head who boarded a black Bentley vehicle in which she was traveling with a lady-in-waiting.
Behind it, a Land Rover vehicle, convertible green that the duke himself would have designed with the help of the REME (Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers) with which he worked on one of the two vehicles designed for this time.
The coffin made of oak and lead a particular characteristic of royalty to preserve the bodies longer and prevent moisture from penetrating the coffin looks covered by the personal banner of 12 feet, its naval cap, and its saber, remembering the years he served as a marine officer.
CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN PARADED AFTER THE COFFIN
The Royal Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Harry, the Earl of Snowdon, and Sir Timothy Laurence were spotted.
At the end of the ceremony, the most intimate moment when the chest descended through the boveda was reserved only for the family of the royal member, queen Elizabeth’s companion for 73 years, and father of four children.
It is presumed that in the end, the family would gather for tea, as according to reports of Buckingham Palace no reception was planned at the end of the event, so relatives would have headed to Windsor Castle to meet a few moments with the queen.