Prince Harry arrives to fire Philip from Edinburgh

He transited that royal member Prince Harry is already in London to fire his grandfather, Duke Philip of Edinburgh, who departed last Friday at the age of 99.

As he would have known in the last days, Prince Harry was willing to soon reunite with his family in the UK for the last services that would dismiss the remains of Queen Elizabeth’s“consort”.

The Duke of Sussex had reportedly landed last Sunday, April 11 at 1:15 a.m. at London’s Heathrow Airport, traveling on a British Airways flight from Los Angeles.

A British daily newspaper claimed that Meghan Markle’s husband was greeted by police and a follow-up team who escorted him to a Range Rover that led him directly to Kensington Palace.

He also transcended the same Sunday that Prince Charles’ youngest son would not travel with his wife, Meghan of Sussex, would stay in the United States with Archie due to the advanced state of pregnancy which a trip in these conditions would put his health at risk, so the doctor forbade him to travel on this occasion.

Similarly, it was confirmed that Henry Charles Albert David (Prince Harry) should also not spend several days in quarantine, due to the nature of his trip, will be able to ignore this regulation for the cause that has led him to meet with the British Family in reference to his grandfather’s departure.

Prince William’s brother, who would have met with him at the moment amid strong tensions, prepared for the solemn military funerals that will pre stem the monarch’s f! nado husband.

Since his move to California, there had been no conditions for Prince Harry to meet again with the sovereign and other family members, not to count the difficult moments that resulted from the ex-royal couple’s statements to Oprah Winfrey where together with the “former actress” he addressed the various difficult moments they went through while performing their roles within the monarchy.

Since then, the meeting between William and Harry, the endearing brothers would have been less and less likely to this day, when the family joins in a moment of mourning for the departure of what until just last Friday was the oldest member of British royalty.

Faced with this difficult moment, brothers William and Harry are expected to find the point of support and make a united front to pay tribute to Prince Philip as they walk after their coffin in the religious service to be held next weekend at Windsor Castle.

Undoubtedly, this would be a moment that shares a certain reference to one of those who were the most traumatic in the life of the two descendants, when together they said goodbye to their mother, with the difference that on this occasion, the funeral service will not be accompanied by a state funeral properly in such cases.

Something that mainly regrets the “College of Arms” which he has pointed out, because of Philip’s own requests and following the British government’s instructions for the presence of the health crisis, the body will only be accompanied by those closest to the now remembered “former marine officer”, with a maximum of 30 people.