Prince Harry broke up with Chelsy Davy after William’s wedding to Kate Middleton

The South African blonde broke up with Harry after a long affair of more than 6 years.

Prince Harry attended the royal wedding of his older brother, Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, alongside his girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

However, shortly after, the Duke of Sussex had a devastating and chilling conversation with Davy and called off their romance.

The conversation turned out to be the last between the two, as Chelsy and Harry broke up after Kate’s wedding.

In his book Battle of Brothers, royal expert Robert Lacey explained that Chelsy decided to break up with Harry after he attended Kate’s nuptials and saw what life as royalty can be like.

“She finally decided to break free, and it was, ironically, Kate and William’s grand and glorious wedding that spring that made her decide,” Lacey wrote.

“According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the sacrifices that she had seen Kate make, particularly when it came to shaping her life around the incessant press attention.”

The claim was backed up by biographer Angela Levin, who said: “A friend revealed that seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had done well to part ways.”