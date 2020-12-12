Prince Harry is in constant communication with Queen Elizabeth

According to a palace source, the Duke of Sussex, he is in constant contact with his grandmother and father, Prince Charles …

Despite the distance from his brother, Prince William, Prince Harry remains in constant contact with his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper that the Duke of Sussex is always in contact with them through video calls and speaks with the English monarch at least twice a month or on some important date.

“Harry always made the queen smile with his comments, with his lightness, it is obvious that she misses her grandson,” explains Claudia Joseph, journalist and biographer of Kate Middleton, and expert in royal affairs.

A palace informant reveals that the calls are sometimes brief, during afternoon tea or early morning, and in them Harry always puts Meghan Markle to revere his grandmother and show how big his great-grandson is. Archie Harrison.

Joseph believes that yes, the relationship with William and Kate is broken: “But that does not mean that there is no respect and love between all,” he says.