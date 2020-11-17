PRINCE HARRY IS SUPER SMILING IN HIS FIRST APPEARANCE ON BRITISH TV AFTER LEAVING THE ROYAL FAMILY

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on British television during the Strictly Come Dancing program (the UK version of Dancing with the Stars ).

Harry sent a video to support one of the contestants and his friend, British Army veteran JJ Chalmers, and all smiles and irony appeared.

He joked about the BFF’s tan and dancer attire – obviously very different from the military – such as skinny shorts and shiny shoes.

Then, more seriously, he sent some nice words of support: ” The first time I met JJ, he was withdrawn. But then I saw you shine during the Invictus and feel yourself again. It was the beginning of a fantastic journey. I am genuinely proud. You are not a dancer, but you show that you can do whatever you can think of, which is wonderful. “

The Invictus Games are a sports competition for war veterans and military personnel injured in service. They were founded by Harry in 2014.

After the step back from the Royal Family that took place on March 31st, Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie currently live in California.