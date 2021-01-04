CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry is “the shadow of man” he was before moving to the United States

The Duke of Sussex has lost the “accessibility, confidence and mischief” that allowed him to connect with people.

Life in America seems to be changing for Prince Harry, as claimed by royal biographer Angela Levin.

According to her, the Duke of Sussex has been undergoing some changes ranging from “changing the accent to fit” to adding new phrases like “I want”.

“Californication is underway,” Levin said, according to the Daily Mail.

Angela claimed that Harry had “become a shadow of the prince I once knew.”

“Throughout the 15 months I spent with him, he exuded an extraordinary combination of real stardust, accessibility, confidence and mischief, a mix that allowed him to instantly connect with people of all ages and types,” she said.

“It was very important for him to be authentic. He particularly stood out with anyone who had been harmed, physically or psychologically, ”he said.

“Several ex-servicemen from the Wiltshire Hero Help Center told me that I had given them a reason to live.”

Prince Harry moved to America in late 2019, first living in Canada and the first months of 2020 moving to California. He currently lives with his wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and mother-in-law Doria Ragland, in their $ 14 million Montecito, California mansion.

