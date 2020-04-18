Prince Harry – Meghan Markle, he might consider the worst ! Meghan very very worried !

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle have given up their royal duties to go and live in Canada.

Installed in a different territory with their son Archie, the duke and duchess of Sussex are distant of the british royal family.

They have recently moved to Canada, where Meghan is planning to undertake some of its projects.

This separation with the monarchy is a decision that hurt Prince Harry.

The divorce with the royal family

The relationship between the royal palace and british prince Harry and his wife became very electric. This was caused by the decision of the prince to leave the british territory and go and settle abroad with his wife and son. In fact, it is in mid-January that Harry had announced his renunciation of his duties of protocol. This first in the history of the british crown has totally messed up the palace. It is the 31st march last that the separation with the royal family has been effective.

Moving to Los Angeles

The duke and duchess of Sussex are installed now in the city of Los Angeles where they have moved recently. A new one that may surprise many with the current situation of containment caused by the covid-19. Indeed, the entire planet is affected by the virus and many countries have decided to close their borders. According to the journalists here, Harry, and Meghan were planning to move to Los Angeles for some time. Being previously in Canada, they did not find a way to get in the american city seen the obstacles :

the flights between the Canada and the United States are arrested with the spread of the virus,

the borders between the two countries are closed,

and the various other measures taken by States to limit the spread of the virus.

Faced with this impasse, the prince and his wife have taken the decision to use a flight in a private jet, because Meghan did not have the patience to stay in Vancouver, Canada.

A new start for Meghan Markle

A loved one has confided in the magazine The Sun the move to Los Angeles will allow Meghan to be closer to his mother. The duchess of Sussex has always dreamed of this since the beginning. The middle also adds that Meghan has a lot of projects among which the completion of a book about his childhood. His press secretary, his agent and his managers have also joined the city of Los Angeles.

Just after his move to Los Angeles, the duchess Meghan Markle has begun to take the necessary steps to sign his come-back in Hollywood. To achieve this return, it will appeal to his knowledge of highly placed as Tom Cruise or Angélina Jolie.

A separation which may cost very expensive to the prince

A former close to Harry entrusted as the prince has abandoned everything and has cut ties with the british royal family and Meghan to his side was able to get everything she wanted. However, it is necessary to add that it is not the only one at fault, because prince Harry was also the desire to abandon everything that is related to the monarchy.

A source royal reveals that the duke and duchess of Sussex are blinded by an obsession with justice. They are fully convinced that what they are doing is right. She adds that even if prince Harry had any regrets vis-à-vis his decision, he does not abandon his belief and accept that he and his wife have committed an error. The source says that with the delicate situation that crosses the entire world, prince Harry feels necessarily wrong to have abandoned her family during this period which he could not guess the extent. He is so haunted by remorse, even if it does not show.

Prince Harry plays always on his argument that leave the monarchy was the only option for him and the duchess of Sussex. However, it is his risk to pay the consequences and suffer greatly. Colin Campbell, the specialist from the throne stated that there was a gap psychological that has been mentioned, currently a suicide attempt from the Prince Harry is to be feared.

According to the latest news, prince Harry did not want his children to be in contact with his family. It should not be forgotten that there are always rumours about the Queen. The latter could be the cause of the death of Lady Dy. Archie will then remain far away from England, but the cocoon is it healthy in the USA ?