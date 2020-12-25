CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry moved with artist paying tribute to his mother

Posted on

The artist made images he made of himself and his brother William, together with Lady Di as if she were alive today.

Prince Harry was touched by the tribute a Chinese-American artist paid to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Autumn Ying posts her art on Instagram and according to OK! He managed to touch Harry’s heart with the images he made of him and his brother William, alongside Lady Di as if she were alive today.

“Duchess Meghan knew about Ying’s work, so possibly she was the one who showed it to Harry,” says the source.

In one of the images Harry and William, now adults, are sitting with their mother. The Duke of Sussex lovingly takes Diana’s hand, while the Duke of Cambridge laughs and hugs his mother from behind.

In another image, William and Harry are seen happily hugging Diana in a Christmas scene.

