Prince Harry shocked by a battle between his biological father and prince Charles !

In recent years, the couple formed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to make the cabbage fat the gutter press. The least of their facts and gestures, and each of their decisions have been subject to controversy. Today, this is not the torque that is to honor, at least not directly !

Prince Harry : the boute-en-train of the royal family !

In each family, there is always a rebel who never follows fully in the footsteps of the elders. The royal family can also count among its members, such a person. It is, in the case of the royal family, Prince Harry.

From his teenage years already, the young Prince was talking to him, and not that well. It was even described by the media as’enfant terrible”. For the british media, Prince Harry addressed the sweet name of “dirty Harry”.

One could write a book of over a hundred pages recounting the escapades of Prince Harry in his youth. He was surprised at the full session of smoking when he was 17 years old. Smoking cannabis at that time, did nothing for him (and for most young people elsewhere), no major impact.

It is known for altercations for the least violent with the paparazzi to the outputs of the nightclubs. Of course, at that time, these acts were due to the consumption of substances of any kind.

Prince Harry also has a few times done things that have undermined the values defended by the royal family. We can in particular quote the times :

It is disguised as a nazi to a masked ball. This was done two weeks before the ceremonies of commemoration of the jewish genocide in the United Kingdom ;

It has, in a video, shout out to a soldier of pakistani origin with the words our little Paki friend.

It has been seen, held of Adam in the suite of a hotel in Las Vegas. He was accompanied by several girls dressed exactly the same way as him ;

For all of these events, it is, of course, apologized later, blaming the premature death of his mother to be the cause of a psychological trauma. He would have during all his years “to block all my emotions”, he said in his word of apology.

Prince Harry : life after marriage

In adulthood, they were not the antics of the young Prince that were clenching the teeth of the british press. Rather, it was his relationship with Meghan Markle. This couple has in effect, refused on numerous occasions to comply with the protocols of the royal family.

Today, the couple has taken its financial independence, giving the same opportunity for benefits that could provide them their title of Royal Highness. Prince Harry and his wife live over in England now, but rather in the United States.

It must be said that since their marriage, their every move are chronicled by the british press. Emigrate was therefore the most obvious solution.

Prince Harry : a new scandal

Even today, the young Prince is still talking to him. However, it is her indignation that he wants to share. Confined to Los Angeles, to comply with the measures taken in the framework of the Covid-19, the young couple was shocked by an old photo.

The couple is, in fact, fell on a photo on which was the Prince Charles as well as James Hewittthat would have been presented as” the true father of Harry “. In the caption of the photo, it would have been that the two men clashed in a fierce battle in a game of polo.

James Hewitt, who had been the lover of princess Diana, has powered several times the rumor that it would be him who would be the biological father of Prince Harry. A rumor that could only be that : a rumor. If there has been a meeting between princess Diana and James Hewitt, it was not until after the birth of Prince Harry. Surely it is still there, the bad faith of the man.