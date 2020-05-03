Prince Harry son of the lover of Diana : why this rumor about the identity of his father is false

Prince Harry is not the son of the lover of his mother, Diana. Still today, he suffers teasing about this false rumor…
The rumor resurfaced. While prince Charles has been tested positive for the coronavirus, many people have again spoken to the fact that there was potentially not the father of prince Harry. As reported in the media Star Daily memes have appeared on the net saying that it was in reality James Hewitt, the lover of Lady Diana, who was the father. In fact, the british army officer who was the lover of the princess for several years. But here it is : this is impossible. And for cause, as specified in Star Daily, Diana met James Hewitt that two years after the birth of prince Harry. Bad tongues loosen, therefore, from facts which are not concordant and prince Harry still suffers. “Harry is still teased about this theory” writing to the media.
Note that James Hewitt has always said that he was not the father of prince Harry. In 2017, he had put the dots on the “i” during her stint in the show australian the Sunday Night show. Questioned by the journalist Melissa Doyle, the lover of Lady Diana, 58 years old, had replied that he was not the biological father of the companion of Meghan Markle. “It’s been selling, that is certainly even worse for him, the poor boy” had he concluded. For its part, the security officer of the former-princess Diana was also expressed by saying that all of it was just rumors. “Diana was in tears because of it. Usually, she was not paying attention to the lies that the friends of Charles told about it, but if anyone took it out on his children it hurt deeply” had he told.
A romance hidden confirmed
While they were living a romance in secret, all to burst at the great day for Diana and James Hewitt. It is the princess herself who has confirmed his liaison with the military in 1990, just before the divorce. “Yes, I loved it, yes, I was in love with him” had it swung to the BBC. It all began in 1986, before slowly turning off.
PRINCE HARRY_30 years on Birth St Mary's Hospital Paddington, London, 17/9/1984.
ARCHIVES – THE PRINCESS LADY DIANA AND HER SON HARRY
Princess Diana and Prince Charles with Prince Harry On Holiday, Marivent Palace, Majorca. SPAIN – AUGUST 1986
ARCHIVES – PRINCESS DIANA AND PRINCES HARRY AND WILLIAM ATTEND THE PARADE, "TROOPING THE COLOUR" IN 1988
Prince Charles with sons Princes William and Harry on the slopes during their skiing holiday in March, 1992 in Lech, Austria.
JAMES HEWITT – the LAUNCH Of A NEW EMISSION OF TELE REALITY of LONDON "ITV1's CELEBRITY WRESTLING"
ARCHIVES – THE PRINCESS LADY DIANA AND PRINCE HARRY VISIT HAS SARAH FERGUSON HAS MATERNITY IN 1988
Exclusive – James Hewitt, age 61, checks the tire pressure of his car at Exeter in Devonshire (United Kingdom), may 18, 2019.
ARCHIVES – THE PRINCESS LADY DIANA AND PRINCE HARRY RDV IN PALMA DE MALLORCA IN 1988
ARCHIVES – THE PRINCESS LADY DIANA AND HER SONS PRINCE HARRY IN PALMA DE MALLORCA RECEIVED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY OF SPAIN IN 1986
Princess Charles and Princess Diana on Holiday with King Juan Carlos of Spain and Queen Sophia. And Princes William and Harry
PRINCESS DIANA, PRINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCE HARRY AT ALTHORP REHEARSAL FOR THE WEDDING BETWEEN CHARLES SPENCER AND VICTORIA LOCKWOOD
PRINCESS DIANA, WEARING RED JUMPER AND SKIRT, WITH PRINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCE HARRY, BEING GREETED BY the HEAD MISTRESS, MISS FREDERIKA BLAIR-TURNER, AT WETHEBY SCHOOL
Prince Harry and Princess Diana in back of car – December 1988
PRINCESS DIANA WEARING A WHITE DRESS AND PRINCE HARRY, STANDING BEHIND AND LOOKING OVER the FENCE, AT the BRITISH GRAND PRIX AT SILVERSTONE , 18/07/94
PRINCESS DIANA WITH WILLIAM AND HARRY ON HOLIDAY IN LECH,AUSTRIA-APRIL 93
PRINCE CHARLES, PRINCESS DIANA AND QUEEN ELIZABETH waits for photocall with the Royal children. Picture shows: Prince William and Prince Harry play on a fire engine on the Sandringham Estate on January 4, 1988 in Sandringham, England.