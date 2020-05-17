Prince Harry supported by Margot Robbie : back on their amazing friendship

It is a friendship that no one saw coming. Since Meghan Markle and prince Harry have announced their departure from the Firm, the couple is found in the heart of the storm. The Sussex are living in exile in Canada to escape the pressure of the tabloids in English. While they seem to find themselves more alone than ever, they come from receive a unexpected support on the part of Margot Robbie, girlfriend with the brother of William since December 2015.

The headliner of Birds of Prey revealed in an interview in The Sun she had sent an invitation to the couple, for a dinner in California, with her husband Tom Ackerley, also originating in the United Kingdom. “If they have decided to spend more time in Los Angeles, we would love to have dinner with them”, she says to the media in the uk. Margot Robbie has known prince Harry at an evening organized by supermodel Suki Waterhouse, London. And this is a meeting to say the least, atypical as the actress tells The Sun. “When I saw him with his glasses, I said, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know that Ed Sheeran would be there’. He was really upset”says-it.

Despite these beginnings, the chaotic, the two have forged a lasting friendship. “I know prince Harry for a while and this is a really great guy”continues the actress, 29, who described the duke Sussex, as “the most normal man that is”. She is not embarrassed to laugh kindly at the young prince. Then in the shooting of the film Suicide Squadit he made a prank call with his playing partner Cara Delevingne. “While we were in the process of turning, Cara said, ‘let’s Do a prank at Harry’. I said to myself, ‘You can’t make a joke to the members of the royalty’, but we did, and it was very well taken.” Margot Robbie, a combined weight in the new life of the ex-royal couple.

Credits photos : BestImage