CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry takes British tabloid to court

Posted on

The prince’s legal team filed the action against the editor of the Mail on Sunday late last month.

Prince Harry will take The Mail on Sunday to court after it published an article with unsubstantiated malicious content about him.

The Duke of Sussex is launching another libel action against the editor of the Mail on Sunday, for a bogus article claiming that he lost contact with the Royal Marines, since leaving the royal family in March.

According to the Mirror, Meghan and Harry’s legal counsel, Schillings, filed the action against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in High Court late last month.

The official papers and documents involved in the case are expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is already embroiled in a legal battle with the post over a separate story that published parts of a private letter exchanged with the duchess’s father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle has claimed damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and violation of the Data Protection Act.

