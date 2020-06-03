Prince Harry : the prices (very) high of his body guards specialist

Prince Harry would have appealed to a prestigious firm of security agents to take care of his family. The question of their safety has been mentioned as early as their estrangement official of the royal family. According to the Daily Mailthe cost of the service is very (very) high…







Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken their brands in Los Angeles. Installed since the month of march 2020, the couple and their son Archie reside in the former home of a celebrity, are a neighbour of a celebrity, and will now make use of body guards… specialized for celebrities ! If the life of the castle was a civilian equivalency, it is the life of a hollywood star. It must be said that the destination of california was not chosen at randomthe couple who have his views on the entertainment industry. If the management of their finances and their reputation has been disliked by the british citizens, their status, certainly, deprived of his imperial attributes, is still very publicized across the world, and therefore in the demand for service very high-end. The Daily Mail revealed this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 that the former royal couple has appealed to the same society for the protection of which Jeff Bezos, the billionaire CEO of Amazon. And the cost of a such a service should cost them the significant price of 7 800 euros per day, or 2.8 million euros per year !

The safety of Harry, Meghan and Archie : a recurring theme

The subject of the protection of the prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been put on the table almost as soon as the announcement of their decision to distance with the royal family, involving up to the Prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. A service provided indirectly in the past by the taxpayer, the fact of their belonging to the british royal family, the question of their protection is raised immediately for the couple devoid of income high enough. The controversy that caused their departure did not allow them to appeal to the citizens. The Daily Mail confirms, citing sources close to the couple would pay itself such fees. Harry and Meghan are going to quickly realize the value of their way of life !