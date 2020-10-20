Prince Harry will give his son Archie the childhood he always wanted

The prince has always expressed that his 17-month-old son with Meghan Markle has a quiet childhood outside of royalty.
When the Dukes of Sussex abandoned the British royal family and their commitments to royalty, the intention was to have an easier life with their son Archie, and away from the Crown.
Now Prince Harry has expressed his wish that his 17-month-old son with Meghan Markle has the childhood he always wanted.
“Harry is eager to make sure Archie has a private education. They are both extremely loving parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted. They spend a lot of time outdoors, and Harry and Meghan love to play, it’s a dream for them ”, justifies the informant.
The news comes after Harry previously revealed that he and Archie have spent a lot of time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.