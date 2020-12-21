Prince Harry will spend Christmas with the royal family … but remotely

The royalty will gather in a great virtual private celebration, on Christmas night, as revealed by a palace source …

The royal family plans to hold a large virtual gathering through Zoom to celebrate Christmas together, remotely. This means that Prince Harry will somehow be able to spend Christmas with his family, even though he is 8,500 km away from his loved ones.

A source close to royalty told Entertainment Tonight:

“The Duke of Sussex will make a video call to his family from his home in California during the Christmas season, as they cannot all be together due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the insider confirmed.

“The family is planning calls through Zoom and online games because not everyone can spend Christmas in Sandringham like they used to,” he explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a little Christmas celebration with their 19-month-old son Archie and the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who lives with them.

The source said: “The couple will spend Christmas at their home in California, peacefully with Archie and Doria joining them. Meghan, who is a very talented cook, will prepare some of her favorite dishes with the help of Harry and Doria. “

The 36-year-old duke moved to the United States with his wife earlier this year after they announced that they would step back from their royal duties.

The informant assures that the pandemic brought royalty closer: “The relationship has improved and COVID has brought them all together. Harry was very concerned for his brother and father when they both contracted the disease. Although they had disagreements, as in all families, the fraternal bond remains intact, ”he says.