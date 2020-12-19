Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

South African Cressida Bonas has opened up about her wedding to real estate investor Harry Wentworth.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas married real estate investor Harry Wentworth this year in July in a small private ceremony amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She recently talked about her big day and revealed all the ups and downs.

The model-actress wrote how her father seemed to be “strangely quiet” during his long trip to church.

“We went up and down a freeway several times before finally arriving at church 40 minutes late,” Cressida wrote in the Spectator newspaper.

“My father seemed strangely quiet and I asked him if he was okay. He said, ‘It’s like taking Sheba [his dog] to the vet.’ I didn’t want to do it, but I knew I had to. “

“By the way, you are very fond of my husband, Harry. But she didn’t want to let her daughter go.

He spoke about the bittersweet moment of not being able to get married in front of his “abnormally large” families.

“Since Harry and I have abnormally large families (22 siblings and four sets of parents between us), it was impossible for everyone to be there.

“But all the time I wished it was so. This was the only sad part of an otherwise happy day. I’m sure we value our family and friends, even more, when they are absent, ”she wrote.