PRINCE LOUIS’ SMILE IS IRRESISTIBLE, IN KATE AND WILLIAM’S 2020 CHRISTMAS CARD

family’s country house. Wearing warm sweaters, they pose seated in front of a pile of firewood.

The youngest son Louis, 2, is at the center of the image and steals the show from everyone with his big smile! Of course, George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, are also as adorable as ever.

Impossible not to notice how much Louis has grown up in this photo. Just compare it with the 2019 Christmas card:

Yes, the Royal Babies are growing and recently debuted on their first red carpet!

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the traditional celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family at Sandringham will not be held for the first time in more than 30 years.

