Prince of Persia (W9) Jake Gyllenhaal reveals what was the hardest part during the filming

You had to follow one hell of a workout to ensure the cascades and show muscles of a gladiator !

Jake Gyllenhaal : Yes, for six months. But the hardest thing was to wear long hair. The shampoos, after-shampoos, what a job !

When the output of the Day after, you had sworn never to remake of blockbuster. Why this turnaround ?

It was in 2004. Until then, I had turned that in small independent films. Thanks to the unexpected success of the Brokeback Mountain and ZodiacI’ve traveled in the world. I’ve taken a liking to another life, more exciting. And then Prince of Persia : The Sands of time is my first action film. For once, I will be able to take my nephews to see something that I shot.

The dagger that Dastan and Tamina protect allows you to go back in time. What would you do with such power ?

I would return to my 8 year old. To rediscover the taste of the small wings of grilled chicken, prepared by my parents.

Caroline DOUTEAU