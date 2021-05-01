Prince William and Kate Middleton receive message via Sussex

It transcended in recent days that Prince Harry and Meghan Mark sent a message to Prince William and Kate Middleton, to congratulate them on their tenth wedding anniversary.

Amid a lot of messages that would get them to the couple, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who would send an emotional message to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

According to reports from a Canadian television show itself that would confirm that the “Dukes of Sussex” sent their good wishes to William and Kate. Something that would awaken some unknowns considering the strained relationship that exists between the brothers and their respective wives.

However, the medium specified, the supposed congratulations to the couple would be privately, apparently to avoid further upheaval than already caused and to cede all the prominence to the“Dukes of Cambridge” on such a special day for them, they specify.

Prince Harry and William reportedly held during the funerals in which Duke Philip of Edinburgh was fired would apparently bear certain fruits and the channel of communication between the brothers could have reopened.

Certain rumors that further fuel this hope indicate that the sons of the late Pre-American Diana of Wales would have filed roughness and finally signed peace definitively after the past accusations Meghan and Harry made with Oprah Winfrey where they pointed out racism within the British monarchy.

It should be remembered that another statement that would hurt the couple was the alleged episode in which Kate Middleton allegedly made the protagonist of “Suits” cry, which even provoked outrage in members of the Duchess of Cambridge’s family.

However, one of the greatest yearnings for all “fan royals” is reconciliation among those who were until a moment inseparable brothers and wait for a very special moment that will bring them together again, this time to honor the memory of Princess Diana.

On July 1, the most beloved royal and activist will celebrate what would be her 60th anniversary, which will be the reason for the unveiling of a statue of the remembered princess, which will be placed in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

HONOUR DUKES OF CAMBRIDGE ANNIVERSARY

Members of British royalty broadcast on Thursday, April 29, a cluster of photographs accompanied by a video in which, particularly their children, they took full center stage in celebrating ten years of marriage following the remembered liaison on 29 April 2011.

In the midst of the images you can see the Cambridge walking along the beach while George, Charlotte, and Louis play in the garden of Anmer Hall, so also the displays of affection among the spouses we lacked when exchanging some hugs.

The beautiful postcards on the part of the right and right couple have conquered not only the British press but many of those who dedicated a message of good wishes to them and their beautiful family.

Among these samples, one of them came from Queen Elizabeth who through her account some words dedicated to the Dukes of Cambridge were external.

We wish the Dukes of Cambridge a happy wedding anniversary. It’s been ten years since her majesties exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey,” the Queen’s statement said.

It also happened from Prince Charles and Camila “We wish the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a happy tenth wedding anniversary,” they said.

Subsequently, it didn’t take long for Kate and Guillermo to appreciate via Instagram all the positive messages they received.