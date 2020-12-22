CELEBRITIES

Prince William and Kate Middleton spark controversy with travel

Posted on

The couple and their children have traveled to their Norfolk estate despite Level 4 restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sparked new controversy by taking a trip from London to Norfolk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media users accuse the royal couple of violating Level 4 rules imposed by the government to prevent the disease from spreading.

According to British media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly made the 120-mile journey after their children’s Christmas school holidays began on December 11.

Richard Eden, a British journalist, tweeted: “I heard that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among Londoners with country houses who left the capital before the Level 4 restrictions were announced. How lucky.”

But several Twitter users said that under the prime minister’s strict tier system, people living in Tier 3 areas, which London was in as of this morning, were advised not to take non-essential travel.

“While it is not known exactly when Kate and William left London, both Level 2 and Level 3 strictly advise against moving outside of the residence area, unless absolutely necessary,” wrote the Daily Express.

