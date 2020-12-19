CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

Posted on

A body language expert reveals how the prince appears in the family Christmas postcard.

Prince William appears “more protective” of Kate Middleton and her children according to his new 2020 Christmas card.

Body language expert Judi James told the FEMAIL site: “There is no recognition of formal and traditional real values ​​here.”

“William bows his head to his wife here in a small gesture of deference and affection that also suggests a strong respect for the strength of their family unit.”

“His smile implies a tightening of the muscles of the upper lip and a small frown of the eyebrows at the bridge of the nose, which suggests a desire to also look very manly and protective of his family.”

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, displays quiet confidence and appears to be the “backbone” of the home. “They pose as a very close and close-knit unit.”

“Charlotte is challenging her mother’s role as the most confident member of the family group here,” adds James.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top