Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

A body language expert reveals how the prince appears in the family Christmas postcard.

Prince William appears “more protective” of Kate Middleton and her children according to his new 2020 Christmas card.

Body language expert Judi James told the FEMAIL site: “There is no recognition of formal and traditional real values ​​here.”

“William bows his head to his wife here in a small gesture of deference and affection that also suggests a strong respect for the strength of their family unit.”

“His smile implies a tightening of the muscles of the upper lip and a small frown of the eyebrows at the bridge of the nose, which suggests a desire to also look very manly and protective of his family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, displays quiet confidence and appears to be the “backbone” of the home. “They pose as a very close and close-knit unit.”

“Charlotte is challenging her mother’s role as the most confident member of the family group here,” adds James.