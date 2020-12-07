Prince William started his feud with Harry through a confusing statement

After Harry asked his partner Meghan Markle for the support over the press abuses, William was slow to issue a confusing statement.

The feud between Prince Harry and Prince William seems to have no end in sight and, according to the latest information, the consequences have been long in coming.

The first time the enmity of the two brothers was indicated was when Harry issued a statement in support of his partner Meghan Markle when they began dating.

Reports have claimed that the relationship between the two fell apart after Harry and Meghan Markle started dating and William began to speculate that the pair were getting engaged too quickly.

In 2016, Harry had issued an unforeseen statement after Meghan was subjected to immense abuse and scrutiny from the press for being involved with a member of the British royal family.

“Prince Harry is concerned for the safety of Ms. Markle and is deeply disappointed that he was unable to protect her. It is not correct that within a few months of a relationship with him, Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm, ”the statement said.

The statement was a direct challenge to one of the monarchy’s harsher rules of “never explain, never complain.”

Russell Myers, a royal commentator, claims that the young prince had given the palace no more than 20 minutes’ notice before the release of the statement.

Meanwhile, William was quite hesitant to endorse his brother’s impulsive move, but did so nonetheless, after a good three-week period of silence.

William’s spokesman said: “The Duke of Cambridge fully understands the situation regarding privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him.”

That said, some claim that the Duke of Cambridge’s statement was merely a message of support for Harry.

Biographer Sean Smith said in his book Meghan Misundersknown: “It was the complete opposite of a powerful endorsement.”

“Prayer was such a pompous tongue twister that he tied a knot to make sure not to mention Meghan by name or her ordeal,” she wrote.

“Its effect was to ensure that no one understood the message. All he had to say was, “Come on guys, leave them alone.” Instead, it was the first indication that not everything was rosy behind closed doors, “he added.