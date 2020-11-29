Prince William vows to restore Diana’s title after becoming king

That was a promise he made to his son Diana when he learned that his title was being withdrawn after separating from Charles.

Prince William felt a huge hole in his heart after his mother, Princess Diana was stripped of her royal title following her separation from Prince Charles.

After the divorce was finalized, Diana had to give up her title of “His Royal Highness,” something that so upset her eldest son, Prince William, that she vowed to restore him once he became king.

To comfort his mother, William said, “Don’t worry, Mom. I will give it back to you one day when I am king ”.

After the end of their marriage, Charles and Diana were on the best terms they had had in a long time.

“At the end of Diana’s life, she and Charles were on the best terms that they had been for a long time,” royal biographer Tina Brown told The Telegraph.

“Charles got into the habit of visiting her at Kensington Palace and having tea and a kind of sad exchange. They even laughed together. “