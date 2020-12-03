Prince William will make major changes to the monarchy upon assuming the throne

A former butler to Princess Diana believes Charles would go the traditional route, but William would make major changes.

The massive admiration of Prince William has increased the desire of the British for him to be the next king instead of his father, Prince Charles.

With his modern twist and trustworthy reputation, the Duke of Cambridge is one of the most beloved royals of the British royal family.

Paul Burrell, a former palace aide and butler to Princess Diana, recently spoke on Vicky Pattison’s podcast about how William is likely to make several positive changes to the monarchy if he becomes king.

“We are not going to see a change, a real change until Prince William becomes king. Then Princess Diana’s genes within Prince William will kick in and make the royal family more accessible, palatable, and more active, ”he said.

“I think Prince Charles will follow the traditional route, his mother’s route, his grandmother’s route.”

“If he becomes king with his wife, and a king’s wife is a queen, King Charles and Queen Camilla will control him for a short time. But what effect will that have on the British psyche? ” added.

“I would like to ask the public. Would you rather have King Charles and Queen Camilla or would you rather have King William and Queen Kate? ”He asked.