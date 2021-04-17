Princes Harry and Andrew compared to “the Kardashians” for funeral uniform

Prince Andrew and Harry have come under fire for their decision to act more like the Kardashians than royalty amid Prince Philip’s funeral procession.

This statement was made by Polly Hudson in her article for The Daily Mirror and was quoted as saying: “Arguing who wears what for a funeral is more what you would expect from the Kardashians than from the Windsors. And yet, here are two examples of it. “

“Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who had to give up his honorary military titles after Megxit, allegedly made it known that he still wanted to wear the Blues and Royals dress uniform for the funeral.”

“That shows that Harry hasn’t learned anything about the misstep he took, but let’s not focus on that now.”

“If Harry were forbidden to wear this because he technically no longer has the right to do so, he would be the only member of the older royalty not wearing a uniform. He would stand out as the member most in pain in what will already be the farewell to Philip ”.