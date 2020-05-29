Princess Beatrice, Katy Perry, J. Lo… These marriages of stars that have been deferred because of the pandemic

Princess Beatrice Emma Stone passing by Katy Perry, at least five weddings people have had to be cancelled because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Friday 29 may 2020 should have been a day of celebration for princess Beatrice since she had to celebrate her union with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. But the pandemic of Covid-19 that hits our planet to force the princess to reconsider its plans and postpone his wedding. And the princess Beatrice is not the only star in this case. Some weddings people have, in effect, had to be, quite simply, cancelled, coronavirus requires.

On the 14th of march last, at the very beginning of the epidemic, the actress Emma Stone would have had to marry the american filmmaker Dave McCary. The wedding has been postponed. Same fate for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. According to the information of People magazine, the couple had planned to say “yes” to Japan, at the beginning of the summer. “Everything was planned in Japan with 150 guests. Katy is super excited at the idea of going down the aisle while pregnant. They were both delighted that all the conditions are met, but they put the project on pause because of the sars coronavirus”says a close to the couple. On his side, Jennifer Lopez announced that it preferred to await the final end of the epidemic to set a date for her wedding with Alex Rodriguez. The couple got engaged a year ago.

Another cancelled wedding within the british royal family

Even within the british royal family, princess Beatrice is not the only one to have had to cancel her wedding. James Middleton, brother of Kate Middleton, was initially expected to marry Alizée Thevenet, a financial analyst with French. “It is very sad, but this is simply not possible to keep it in this crisis. To organize a marriage anglo-French is impossible in the coming months and is likely to still be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able, and pleased, to attend”said a source close to the couple at the Daily Mail. The year 2021 promises, in any case, to be rich in weddings !

