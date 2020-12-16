Princess Eugenie leaves Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s residence

The reasons why the queen’s granddaughter and her husband did not feel comfortable in the place are unknown.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank decided to leave Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of the Dukes of Sussex and returned to the first apartment they had inhabited.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie had chosen the comfortable house located on the grounds surrounding Windsor Castle, and which is owned by her cousin Harry and his wife Meghan, who had done million-dollar renovations to the mansion, which was the target of criticism due to the waste of funds in that construction.

Until now it is not known the reasons why Eugenie, who is pregnant, did not feel comfortable in that house, and according to her husband, they returned to the apartment where they were newly married.

Frogmore Cottage was once again uninhabited, and the fate of that property is unknown, as it would be a waste if it remained empty indefinitely.