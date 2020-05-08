Princess Love formally request the divorce of Ray J

Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Love princess puts an end to the drama.
the Love & Hip Hop star has filed for divorce Ray J Tuesday, may 5, E! The news can confirm.
In the last few months, the troubles of marriage of the couple took place very publicly. Last November, princess Love, then pregnant, has accused the singer R&B have left, as well as their daughter, “stuck” in Las Vegas and safe way to get home. The scandal of social media further intensified when the princess Love has claimed that Ray J had left his hotel room in Vegas for “partying with escorts and strippers”.
During this time, Ray J, 39, has insisted on the fact that there was no truth in the rumors and apologized to the princess Love on The show of Wendy Williams.
“I need to do better, and I do understand that my wife is pregnant”, he said at the time. “I have to think a little wiser when I take decisions.”
The 35 year old woman who has always vowed to ask the divorce of her husband and about six months later, she has kept her promise.
Evan after the birth of their son, Epik Ray Norwoodat the end of December, the princess Love and Ray J have not been able to come together to make it work for their wedding.
A few days before the announcement of the divorce of the princess Love, Ray J said Page six she asked him to be put in quarantine in a hotel for the sake of the well-being of their children.
“I am the only one at this time. I don’t want to put me in quarantine by myself. I still say to the princess, but she said:” If I see a person there with you, you have to start over “”, he explained. “So I really have shut myself up, because my children miss me really.”
Princess Love and Ray J were married in August 2016 after a year together.
E! The news contacted the representative of Ray J for comments.