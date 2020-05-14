Princess Maria Galitzin of Austria died suddenly at the age of 31 years

Princess Maria Galitzin of Austria died at the age of 31 years died of a ruptured aneurysm, reports the magazine Hola. She leaves behind her husband Rishi Hoop Singh and their two year old son.

According to the Spanish magazine, the descendant of Charles I, last emperor of Austria and his wife Zita of Borbon-Parma, died of a ruptured aneurysm. Sad news for the royal family, austrian in which the young woman was descended from through his mother, Mary Anna, eldest daughter of archduke Rudolf of Austria, the sixth child of the emperor Charles I.

Installed in Houston in the United States for several years, Maria Galitzin married civilly in a private ceremony in Texas in September 2017 with Rishi Hoop Singh, the executive chef of the hotel Derek in Houston. In April, 2018 the couple is united again in an orthodox marriage at the St. Jonah Orthodox Church in Houston. A few months before this new union, Maria Galitzin and Rishi Hoop Singh had welcomed their first child, in February 2018, a little boy named Maxim, which was the pride of her mother, as evidenced by the numerous photos that this last posting of it on the social networks. Like most members of his family, including his parents and his five brothers and sisters, Maria Galitzin lived out of the spotlight and of the circles of the european monarchies.

The disappearance follows that of Marie-Thérèse de Bourbon-Parma

A sad news for the family, since last march, it is Marie-Thérèse de Bourbon-Parma, niece and goddaughter of the empress Zita of Austria, who died at the age of 86 suites of the coronavirus, in Paris. Cousin distant of Felipe VI of Spain, Marie-Thérèse de Bourbon was known as the “red princess” because of his sensitivity to the christian left, and because it regarded itself as a militant of the socialist self-management. Doctor of science in the iberian of the Sorbonne, and a phd in political sociology from the Complutense university of Madrid, where she has taught, she has never married “by taste of independence”.

