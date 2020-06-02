The business, SantJoint ventures, Expansion of business

The dtaillant world of optics and the brand is affordable celebrities implants in the united States are going to bring clientele from around the world the fracheur of their design products in the eyewear industry

NEW YORK, 2juin 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Priv Revaux, brand affordable eyewear chosen by the celebrities actually get in Europe its disruption of the industry in collaboration with its exclusive partner GrandVision is the world’s leading sales retail optics. GrandVision amne brand supported by celebrities Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld on its network stretched from stores and platforms of online business under his name, including experts from optical Vision Express in the United Kingdom, Trendy Opticians and Vision Express in Poland, Apollo-Optik in Germany, Atasun Optik in Turkey, GrandOptical, and Pearle Belgium, Eyewish, and Pearle in the netherlands.

We are trs enthusiastic prsenter offers eyewear of Priv Revaux in Europe, a dclar David Schottenstein, founder and CEO of Priv Revaux. Our goal is to provide the market world of eyewear perfection in quality, service and price, and GrandVision is the partner starting to get there.

Jamie Foxx, partner Priv Revaux, has added: Work together with GrandVision to be aware of in the world our trademark subtle and affordable is a standard accomplishment. I could not be more impressionn about the future of Priv Revaux.

International customers can discover in Priv Revaux an impressive assortment faonn hand, classic style and avant-garde sunglasses and glasses with anti-light blue with the option of a prescription from 39? the pair. In addition, customers can expect a rotation of selections of capsule collections conues by celebrities, starting with the popular styles penss by actress american Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), the actress and singer, Dove Cameron and supermodel Adriana Lima. Each style of Priv Revaux is produced from materials top of the range, in which an alloy of mtal and actate in property-exclusive, ultralger and however oee sustainable. The sunglasses are glasses polariss with a protection 100% UVA/ UVB protection, while the clear lenses have a technology that blocks the light blue to protect against visual fatigue numrique.

Hailee Steinfeld noted: Priv Revaux represents a gateway, versatility, a component’s accessibility with our slection of glasses and sunglasses affordable. Thanks GrandVision, we can present offer these concepts to our friends and fans in Europe. Ashley Benson has added: The sun glasses are my accessory favorite, and I think that everyone needs to rely on multiple pairs. I am delighted that we can now offer our amazing value international customers without in any way sacrificing the quality. I hte to see how everyone is going to ragir in front of our designs!

Priv Revaux built by a team of lite sharing a passion for style and quality around the entrepreneur series David Schottenstein, celebrities, visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, as well as managers of creation Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. It was enough for two small years for the trade mark to merge in tte sector of the eyewear with the glasses affordable, high-quality, glasses anti light blue and its reading devices. Constantly the forefront of design, innovation and the matrise du mtier, Priv Revaux provides its clientele a value ingale from the belief that eyeglasses of the brand should not be a luxury booked a few.

ABOUT PRIV REVAUX EYEWEAR

Priv Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the march of the eyewear industry by providing goods of quality for a excellent value. The brand is based on a passion for style and quality sharing by David Schottenstein, entrepreneur, tireless, and a team of lite gathering of famous visionaries like Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Bensonand the directors of cration Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100montures designer faonnes hand and polarises starting at 39?, everyone can show according to its dsirs. For more information, visit https://eu.priverevaux.com/.

ABOUT GRANDVISION

GrandVision is the world’s leading sales retail of optical products and offers a clientele increasingly large around the globe with affordable products of high quality for eye care. The high quality of the glasses offered by GrandVision has a wide range of services assurs by his expert vision, eye glasses with frames and lenses, contact lenses and products for lens care, and sunglasses with corrective lenses or not. These products are proposs via signs optical prominent in the sale of retail and involved in more 40pays through theEurope, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision is at the service of its customers in more than 7000magasins and thanks most of 37000employs who each day provide evidence that in the protection of the eyes, we protgeons better (IN the EYE CARE, WE CARE MORE). For more information, please visit www.grandvision.com.

