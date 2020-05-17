Private Celine Dion at the Vieilles Charrues, it reproduced the concert in a candy store !

“Because I couldn’t wait until next year, a little humor in this world of brutes”wrote Jean-Marie Le Floch, at the end of the video. This inhabitant of Plélo, Côtes d’armor, 30 years of age, was reproduced, in his garden, the Celine Dion concert which was to take place on 16 July in Carhaix (Finistère) at the festival des Vieilles Charrues. The show has been cancelled this week because of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“I knew that the festival, unfortunately, was going to be canceled. Then, I said to myself why not !? It can be funny,” explains Jean-Marie “listening from time to time of the Celine Dion to the house and in the evening with the friends”.

A few Kapla for the stage, a few lights and… sweets for “give the scale to the public”, and hop, it is almost like on the prairie of Kerampuilh to Carhaix ! “In doing my shopping, I walked past the radius of the candy. The teddy bear made me of the eye”, plays the thirty-year-old.

For the little story, Jean-Marie had not managed to get tickets for the concert on 16 July. “Unfortunately I was working the day of the sale of the seatssays Jean-Marie. I had asked several friends to log on to the site. I do not expect that the seats sell out as fast”.

In the month of October, the tickets had been sold in a record time.