

When Kylie Jenner loves, it does not count

Even if it is difficult for the ego, Kylie Jenner has a laugh of what happened to him last week. The magazine Forbes deprived of its title as the billionaire for having lied on his fortune. It would have produced false tax returns, in order to appear in A and thus boost its business. Taken hand in the bag, the young woman of 22 years would not have achieved the billion but “only” $ 900 million. What offer pleasures such as the purchase of a private jet for 50 to $ 70 million and $ 5 million of annual operating cost. It is also offered in the villa of Miley Cyrus for more than $ 36 million. When one loves, one does not count, even if others are doing it for you.