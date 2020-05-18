Priyanka Chopra and Mariah Carey : the Two stars love in Cannes !

The 72nd Cannes film Festival began on Tuesday 14 may 2019 and holds up to all its promises ! Many celebrities attend and participate in prestigious events organized in the margins of the film festival. Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas and Mariah Carey came to the one organized by Chopard.

Before his Night of traveling and the presentation of the Trophy Chopard, the house of jewelry has celebrated the love in the course of the Chopard Love Night. The event was organized on the 17th of may last. Several celebrities have responded positively to the invitation of Chopard, including Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. The husband had measured the fervor of the Cannes film Festival before making their first joint appearance on the markets.

The Chopard Love Night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dined before applauding Mariah Carey, invited by the brand to perform on stage.

The singer has performed under the eyes of his companion, Bryan Tanaka.