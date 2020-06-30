Pro B: The american leader James Batemon arrives in Vichy-Clermont

Of Loyola Marymount university, James Batemon (1.85 m, 23 years) had completed their studies, with an average of 16.4 points, 3,1 rebounds, 3,6 assists and finishing in the top 5 of your conference.

In his first season in Europe, which began in the team of OGRE in the championship of the baltic countries Latvia and Estonia. The Leader of the team with 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for a total of 19.3 valuation at 27 minutes, he has experienced all the honours in the championship. Player of the week several times player of the month and MVP of the season, which has allowed the team to achieve the best balance of its history (22v-3d).

“James has many qualities. Fast, which can move in both positions of the rear-right-handed (45.7% at three points of the last season), and a leader in the tempo, he will be our leader in the main game for the next season, and we need to bring the creativity and leadership,” believes that the coach Guillaume Vizade.

Summary of the number of JAVCM :

Point 1 : Samir GBETKOM / James BATEMON

Position 2: David DENAVE + 1 player in the recruitment of staff

Topic 3 : Jordan ABOUDOU / Mamadou GUISSE

Position 4 : Charles BRONCHARD / Thomas THIS DIOP

Topic 5: Mohamed KONE / Serge MOURTALA