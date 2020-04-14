Probable change in the structure of the Hexagonal of CONCACAF

There is a high probability that the structure of the hexagonal phase of the classification of CONCACAF for Qatar 2022 change, due to the pandemic of coronavirus that destroys the world and causes the cancellation of sporting events.

The president of CONCACAF, Victor Montagliani said in a conference call that the date FIFA September is in doubt because of the shutdown, and emphasized that the priority for CONCACAF will be to help the leagues domestic.

“Qualifying for the World Cup has to end, for now, in November of 2021, so the reality is that How you are going to treat these next three dates FIFA (September, October, November)?” Asked Montagliani, who is also vice-president of FIFA.

Montagliani pointed out that it is impossible to know when they will begin the national leagues and how workable and fair it would be to summon players for international matches soon after the return of the leagues.

He said that it was more likely that the last thing that is going to reopen after the crisis are the international boundaries, a need for competition between national teams.

“What is in danger the window of September? Most likely yes, but we don’t know yet… that Is why we are looking all kind of models, even for the qualification of the World Cup, and how that might fit into the ecosystem of everything else that we have… If the format needs to change, it will change, but that will change remains to be seen”.

The rating for the Hex you have raised a complicated question for CONCACAF. Originally the first six in the ranking of FIFA in June of 2020 were going to take their place in the mini-league of six teams, but Montagliani doubted that the same system would be just in the sporting sense due to the suspension of matches in march and June.

Montagliani said that, depending on the development of coronavirus, it could be a change up in the format of the qualifying.

“It is possible that we may have to consider reformatting. If it is a Hex or some other way, we don’t know until you clarify how you see the calendar and how to adjust to our whole ecosystem. It is not only the premier, are all the other things, too.”

One of the other events is the Final Four of the League of Nations, in which Mexico it was against Costa Rica in the semi-final in Houston on the 4th of June. CONCACAF commits to reschedule the event, and Montagliani said that the Nations Leagues has been one of the major drivers for the region in recent times.

The probability that there will be friendly matches in the near future is minimal, said Montagliani, because the priority will be the official tournaments.

The head of CONCACAF he added that the confederation is financially stronger than it was and that the workers have been receiving their salaries in the normal way.