Producer Barbaca Broccoli assures that they have not yet looked for a new James Bond

Craig, 52, will make his final appearance as Agent 007 on No Time To Die, and could be replaced by several British stars.

Producer Barbaca Broccoli confirmed that the search for the next James Bond has not yet begun. Actor Daniel Craig, 52, will make his last appearance as Agent 007 in No Time To Die, which is due out in April (2021) but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After being rescheduled for November, it was subsequently rescheduled for theatrical release in April 2021 due to the increase in cases in England and theaters remain closed in major US cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Speculation arose that they had already found a replacement for Craig, and Tom Hardy could take on the role of spy, leaving behind names like Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hiddleston.

However, Broccoli denied the rumors and insisted that they have not yet found someone to replace Daniel Craig, because they have not started looking yet, so far everything is rumored.

“I always say: you can only fall in love with one person at a time. As soon as the film is released, it will be a while and we will have a moment to see what will happen in the future. But for the moment, we don’t think of anyone besides Daniel, “he told Total Film magazine.