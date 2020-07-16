“Project Energy” super-power, and drugs in the next Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx

This fun superhero movie that comes out on Netflix on the 14th of August 2020.

Energy Projectproduction of Netflix with Jamie Foxx, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a headliner, was announced for years. The film, directed by the duo of Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Paranormal Activity 3 and 4), was finally released on August 14 in the platform. “What are you willing to run the risk that the five minutes of extraordinary powers ?” you can read the synopsis. In a New Orleans alternative, the new drug for the mode is one pill providing superpowers for 5 minutes on the clock, the different powers to each consumer. No one reacts in the same way, some people even die, and the chaos in a city that now looked affected by the drug. In the heart of this underworld, a father (Jamie Foxx) must go to the rescue of his kidnapped daughter, and to this end, a meeting of unusual allies : a police officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and a young dealeuse (Dominique Fishback, that one is glad to see after the end of the excellent series The Deuce David Simon).

>> Read also : Jamie Foxx, the portrait of franklin

With this equipment shock, the film evokes more of a buddy-movie of the police of a Marvel movie super hero and the plot is reminiscent of the franchise Taken. In the casting also crosses the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Amy Landecker (Transparent) and Allen Maldonado (The Last O. G).