Promoter seeks boxing back in Michoacan, mexico from may

The mexican boxer and also a promoter Carlos “King” Molina plan the fights to come back into the country even though he is the protagonist, may 23, in Patzcuaro, Michoacáneven when it is closed.

As reported in The UniversalMolina declared himself excited about the possibility of returning to the boxing at the sands in an evening that will be broadcast live on their YouTube channel.

The duel main of the evening will be between Molina, a former world champion superwelter of the International Federation of Boxing (FIB), and Michie “Matador” Munoz, agreed on a weight of 147 pounds.

He added that work closely with the government of the city and the medical staff to continue with all recommended protocols; in that sense, the protagonists of the function must also be performed medical tests for the safety of all.