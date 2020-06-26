Promotional art released with the female characters of the end of the game

Before the phase 4 of Marvel Studios, the House of Ideas has decided to remember one of the scenes emblematic of the Avengers: Endgame. We refer to the totality of the all-female call A forcethrough a calendar 2021 appointed Marvel Stronger Together.

The image that adorns the schedule described above is a promotional art that returns us to the final battle in which our heroes are permanently faced off against Thanos. The feature of the brothers Russo hosted an epic scene in which Wanda Maximoff, Valkyrie, Captain Marvel, The Wasp, Shuri, Gamora, Nebula, and other heroines engage in a battle intense and exciting against the Bodyguards, the army of the Mad Titan.

Such a sequence has been captured on paper, bringing together the heroines in a vertical image, worthy of a movie poster. Elizabeth Olsen is Wanda Maximoff; Gwyneth Paltrow as pots pepper / rescue boats; Brie Larson as Carol Danver / Captain Marvel; Evangeline Lilly as the wasp; Letitia Wright as Shuri; Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Zoe Saldana as Gamora in the past, Karen Gillan as Nebula; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

Unfortunately, that does not shine in the image on the cover is Scarlett Johansson in the role of Natasha Romanoffs / the Black Widow, because at this stage of the film, the Russian spy had sacrificed his life for the Soul Stone.

Originally, a Force is A comic book series of 2015 written by G. Willow Wilson and Marguerite Bennett. The series turned out to be part of a crossover Secret Wars, where we meet a new group of Avengers, consisting of the girls pure directed by She-hulk, Dazzler, the jellyfish, Rogue, Nico Minoru and many other super-heroines.

During this time, the Black Widow Cate Shortland waiting for its release in cinemas for the next November 6, 2020.