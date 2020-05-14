proud display without makeup, the actress amazes his fans (PHOTO)

This is a shot that could earn him to be approached for the role of James Bond Girl ! If Salma Hayek wears the jersey as a person, she is simply divine to get out of the water… of the pool. Without artifice, the hair and face wet, the actress, 53-year-old made heads turn. A beauty in the natural appreciation on Instagram for his fans, and as the wife of French businessman François-Henri Pinault intends to defend well.

“No default”

If some have recently accused of having sold as many actresses to the call of the botox, Salma Hayek defends himself of all subterfuge. The star 53-year-old to assume full responsibility for his or her age and her hair white. She defends his opinions on his many pictures Instagram using the hashtag #nomakeup (or “without makeup” in French). On its publication this Thursday, may 14th, the one who embodied the famous Frida Kahlo on the big screen again referred just show it in a bathing suit, the mane and the face wet from the water of a swimming pool and without the slightest trace of a foundation. A true naiad of which the water seems to be the ultimate beauty secret !

“You make so proud”, “I love that you share real photos, in the natural, it’s refreshing not to see pictures retouched,” “The most beautiful woman in the world”, “No default”, “You don’t need makeup, you’re beautiful”, “Always too sensual”, “You are beautiful”, “Divine”, “natural beauty”, one can read among the comments

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Philippe Etchebest very worried for the restaurant owners : “there have already been two suicides”

The reopening of bars and restaurants : Edouard Philippe confirms the date of June 2,… but only in the green zone !

Mariah Carey, Madonna, Lady Gaga… : stars american victims of hackers !

The incredible jackpot of Jean-Luc Reichmann with the 12 strokes of noon

Missing, at the heart of the investigation (RMC Story) : when Lost switches to investigation

“data-reactid=”24″>Philippe Etchebest very worried for the restaurant owners : “there have already been two suicides”

The reopening of bars and restaurants : Edouard Philippe confirms the date of June 2,… but only in the green zone !

Mariah Carey, Madonna, Lady Gaga… : stars american victims of hackers !

The incredible jackpot of Jean-Luc Reichmann with the 12 strokes of noon

Missing, at the heart of the investigation (RMC Story) : when Lost switches to investigation