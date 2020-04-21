PSG prepare mega offer for Neymar to stay in France

PSG it seems determined not to let go of the brazilian striker Neymar before the constant runmores that are placed on the Barcelona for the next season.

According to the Spanish newspaper World Sports, Leonardo, PSG sporting director, will offer Neymar a proposal for renewal of contract up to 2025 that would consist of a salary of 38 million euros per season (more than us $ 41 million).

Such an offer would be impossible to achieve by the Barcelona and almost any other club, due to the financial crisis that traverses the world of football to the epidemic of the coronavirus, something that the PSG seems to not affect you too much if it is to retain its leader and star on the field of play.

Neymar it has never been shown to be very comfortable on the pitch in the set of Paris although with his salary, so that he and his father, who is his representative, may decide to stay five more years in the French capital.

