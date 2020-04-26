Pub Beating Heart of Louis Vuitton with Emma Stone [musique & infos]

The actress and model american Emma Stone is the muse of the new campaign 2019-2020 the fragrance Beating Heart of Louis Vuitton. The music of the pub is the song “Loud Places” Jamie xx feat Romy.

The new campaign follows actress oscar winner and new face 2019-2020 of perfumes Louis Vuitton then she saw a emotional journey is powerful and positive. Emma Stone takes place behind the camera by Romain Gavras, French filmmaker, award-winning, who collaborates here for the first time with Louis Vuitton for a film dedicated to the perfumes of the House.

According to the director, Romain Gavras, best known for his feature films and music video clips powerful, this film was inspired by the extraordinary ability of Emma Stone to express a a wide range of emotions. It exposes many facets of her personality as a woman and actress.

What is the music from the pub ?

The music of the pub is the song “Loud Places” Jamie xx feat Romy. It is the result of “In Colour“the first album from this talented producer and DJ English released in may 2015.

“Loud Spaces” is a song from the producer electronic music English Jamie xx, with the voice of the singer Romy Madley Croft of The xx. It was released as a single on 27 march 2015. A video clip of the song was released on the same day on YouTube. The song peaked at number 55 on the French Singles Chart and at number 62 on the UK Singles Chart.

Where was filmed this ad for the fragrance Heart Beating ?

This epic dream starts on the island of Capri in Italy in the beautiful villa “Casa Malaparte” set on a cliff by the sea. This villa arhitecte is famous for having served as the setting for the Contempt of Jean-Luc Godard in 1963. Emma Stone dance, dream, plunges into the Mediterranean… It seems to run happy days with her lover that she kisses on a backdrop of a sunset.

The end of the film the projects in Parison the famous the cour carrée at the Louvrein the middle of a field of white flowers and jasmine that make up the perfume, Beating Heart. Check out the behind the scenes of the shoot below !

Emma Stone : who is the actress / model in this pub Louis Vuitton ?

Emma Stone is a american actress born November 6, 1988 in Scottsdale (Arizona), she 31 years old and already a beautiful career behind her.

It is first revealed by the comedies SuperGrave (2007), Welcome to Zombieland (2009) and Easy Girl (2010), and then asserts in playing in the dramas The Color of feelings (2012), Birdman (2014) and The Man irrational (2015). It is also known to the general public for her incarnation of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012 and 2014).

But it is the sides of the actor Ryan Gosling with which it forms one of the couples most glamorous of the cinema (on the screen only) that she goes to the consecration. First of all, in the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), and then in Gangster Squad (2013) and finally in The The Land (2016). This musical comedy is rewarded with seven Golden Globes and six academy award nominations in 2017, including theOscar for best actress !

In 2019, so it becomes the new face of perfumes for women Louis Vuitton. It thus adopts a new role model that will suits him perfectly !