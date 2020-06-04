Puma, Balmain, and Cara Delevingne combine sport, luxury and glamour is accessible

(Relaxnews) – It is without doubt THE collaboration of the year-end. Balmain has partnered with Puma for the time of a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories, created in collaboration with actress and model Cara Delevingne. The creations will be put on sale on 21 November at the global level.

Puma and Balmain advertise on social networks, the launch of a collection of sport inspiration carried out with the help of Cara Delevingne, who cultivates a friendly relationship with Olivier Rousteing, artistic director of Balmain, for many years. Together, they have imagined a collection of ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories directly inspired by the world of boxing.

A first visual unveiled by the house Balmain shows Cara Delevingne on a boxing ring wearing clothing of sports inspiration in the bright colors, designer Puma x Balmain, as well as boxing gloves. For its part, the brand with the bounding feline presented a short video in which appear Cara Delevingne, Olivier Rousteing, and other models, featuring the new collection unisex.

Alternately sporty and glamorous, with a mini-dress, long-sleeved, structured and graphic, the collection is inspired by the universe of the two brands, but also, and above all the personality of Cara Delevingne. The specialized site WWD indicates that the collection will consist of 35 creations.

Cara Delevingne, who took the pose for the Puma brand and the house of Balmain on several occasions, has already proved its worth as a co-creator alongside Olivier Rousteing. Last spring, the young woman has designed three handbags for the luxury house.

It only remains to wait for the 21 November to get the pieces of the collection Puma x Balmain, which will be available to the four corners of the globe.