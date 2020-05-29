Puma is teaming up with Cara Delevingne for a collection Pride-Ready

Puma is teaming up again with Cara Delevingne for a collection which pair is sure to your wardrobe.

The pack “From Puma With Love” celebrates the month of the pride with a series of T-shirts, sweat-shirts, accessories and slides, all designed and created in collaboration with Delevingne. The clothing arc-en-ciel affordable sells for $ 20 to $ 45 and made her debut on the 1st of June on Puma.com with the launch of Pride Slide on the 28th of June.



Cara Delevingne in “collection From Puma With Love”. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma



Sweat “collection From Puma With Love”. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“We are proud to team up with Cara to celebrate the month of the pride with this significant collection that will benefit the organizations LGBTQ + across the world,” said Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing, in a press release. “The active voice of Cara as a leader, and a member of the community, LGBTQ +, has made it an ideal partner to collaborate with this project, inspired by pride. It is more important than ever to support each other, and through this collection, it reminds us that we are always stronger together. ”

in relation

The pack includes a combination of clothing and shoes, including the slide Leadcat, a iconic silhouette of the brand. For the capsule, the slide is transformed with a footbed shaded, colored and a black stem, all finished with a Puma emblem arc-en-ciel.



Slides Leadcat “collection From Puma With Love”. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma



Parts of the capsule “From Puma With Love”. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

In addition to promoting love and equality for all, Puma also plans to donate 20% of profits to the Foundation, Cara Delevingne, a project initiated by the model in the framework of the Fund Giving Back. More specifically, the funds will go to charities that focus on empowering LGBTQ +, including GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Mind Out.

“Through my foundation, I look forward to making donations to organizations LGBTQ + around the world who make such a difference every day,” explained the model in the press release. “The community of LGBTQ + deserves to be celebrated and I am so grateful that PUMA has partnered with me to create a collection so proud. “



Cara Delevingne in “collection From Puma With Love”. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma



T-shirt “collection From Puma With Love”. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To have an even greater impact on the community, the ambassador of long standing of the brand to participate in several giveaways throughout the month of June, including hangouts digital and more. It will also be tin collaboration with Puma because it is the first account of mark to be included in the programming #OneCommunity Live TikTok for a discussion of the Pride parade on June 3.

Delevingne is committed for the first time as the ambassador for Puma in 2016 and has since designed a multitude of clothes and shoes for the brand. Together, they are also associated with Balmain for a haute couture collection and athleisure in 2019.